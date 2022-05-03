Warner Music Group (WMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $50.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

