Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.90-12.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.86. Waters also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

NYSE:WAT opened at $302.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.66.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. Waters’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $373.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.