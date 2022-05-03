Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.90-12.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.86. Waters also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.
NYSE:WAT opened at $302.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.66.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. Waters’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waters (WAT)
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.