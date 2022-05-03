Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. Waters also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.90-12.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $302.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.66. Waters has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waters will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $373.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

