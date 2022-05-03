Waters (NYSE:WAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Waters updated its Q2 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.90-12.10 EPS.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $22.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Waters has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Waters by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,476,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Waters by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

