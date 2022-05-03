Waters (NYSE:WAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Waters updated its Q2 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.90-12.10 EPS.
Shares of Waters stock traded up $22.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Waters has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.
A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
