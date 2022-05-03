Waters (NYSE:WAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Waters updated its Q2 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.90-12.10 EPS.

WAT stock traded up $21.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.18. 12,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,378. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. Waters has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waters by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Waters by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

