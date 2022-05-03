Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.90-12.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.86. Waters also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $373.83.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $302.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. Waters has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,476,000 after buying an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Waters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Waters by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,525,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Waters by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

