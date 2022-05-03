Weave Communications, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 10th (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications’ (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 10th. Weave Communications had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the expiration of Weave Communications’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEAV. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Weave Communications stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Weave Communications has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $5,293,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

