Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.33.

Webster Financial stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

