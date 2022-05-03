WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,632,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

