WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.34-4.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.78. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

