Wedbush Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) to Neutral

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.69.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $69.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,731 shares of company stock valued at $182,854 in the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $1,160,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.