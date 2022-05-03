Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,600,000 after purchasing an additional 376,559 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

