Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avinger (AVGR)

Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/2/2022 – Avinger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/22/2022 – Avinger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “
- 4/22/2022 – Avinger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/15/2022 – Avinger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “
- 4/13/2022 – Avinger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – Avinger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “
- 3/26/2022 – Avinger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/24/2022 – Avinger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “
- 3/23/2022 – Avinger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “
- 3/18/2022 – Avinger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Avinger had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Avinger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Avinger, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.63.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 117.96% and a negative net margin of 171.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
