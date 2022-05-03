Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Börse (DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR: DB1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/2/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €193.00 ($203.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/2/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €161.00 ($169.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €192.00 ($202.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €165.00 ($173.68) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €177.00 ($186.32) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €185.00 ($194.74) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €185.00 ($194.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €165.00 ($173.68) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €164.00 ($172.63) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €156.00 ($164.21) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/20/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €177.00 ($186.32) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/14/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/14/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €177.00 ($186.32) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/12/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €185.00 ($194.74) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/11/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €192.00 ($202.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/7/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €164.00 ($172.63) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/7/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €185.00 ($194.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/28/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €180.00 ($189.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €184.00 ($193.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/9/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €156.00 ($164.21) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/8/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €180.00 ($189.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ETR DB1 opened at €166.45 ($175.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €152.29. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1 year low of €132.65 ($139.63) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($178.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.30.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.