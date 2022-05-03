Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Börse (DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR: DB1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/2/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €193.00 ($203.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/2/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €161.00 ($169.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €192.00 ($202.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €165.00 ($173.68) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €177.00 ($186.32) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €185.00 ($194.74) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €185.00 ($194.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €165.00 ($173.68) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €164.00 ($172.63) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €156.00 ($164.21) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/20/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €177.00 ($186.32) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 4/14/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/14/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €177.00 ($186.32) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 4/12/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €185.00 ($194.74) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/11/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €192.00 ($202.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/7/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €164.00 ($172.63) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/7/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €185.00 ($194.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/28/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €180.00 ($189.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 3/9/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €184.00 ($193.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 3/9/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €156.00 ($164.21) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/8/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €180.00 ($189.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
ETR DB1 opened at €166.45 ($175.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €152.29. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1 year low of €132.65 ($139.63) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($178.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.30.
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
