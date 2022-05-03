Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Symrise (SY1)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Symrise (FRA: SY1) recently:
- 4/28/2022 – Symrise was given a new €138.00 ($145.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/28/2022 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($136.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/27/2022 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($121.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/27/2022 – Symrise was given a new €127.00 ($133.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/8/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($131.58) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.
- 4/4/2022 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($136.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/4/2022 – Symrise was given a new €127.00 ($133.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/29/2022 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($121.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/28/2022 – Symrise was given a new €138.00 ($145.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 3/28/2022 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($142.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/24/2022 – Symrise was given a new €119.00 ($125.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 3/23/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($131.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 3/23/2022 – Symrise was given a new €124.00 ($130.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/22/2022 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($142.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/16/2022 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($142.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/15/2022 – Symrise was given a new €116.00 ($122.11) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 3/10/2022 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($142.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/9/2022 – Symrise was given a new €117.00 ($123.16) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Shares of SY1 opened at €112.45 ($118.37) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €107.03 and its 200-day moving average is €115.06. Symrise AG has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($77.35).
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
