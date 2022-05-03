Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2022 – Nordic American Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

4/27/2022 – Nordic American Tankers is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Nordic American Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

4/12/2022 – Nordic American Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

4/5/2022 – Nordic American Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

3/19/2022 – Nordic American Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

NYSE NAT opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $481.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

Get Nordic American Tankers Limited alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.