Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/26/2022 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $8.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2022 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2022 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2022 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.50.
- 4/21/2022 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $5.00 to $9.00.
- 4/8/2022 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Southwestern Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.
- 3/28/2022 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Southwestern Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.
- 3/14/2022 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 3/8/2022 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.
NYSE SWN opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.08.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
