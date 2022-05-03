Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Atalaya Mining (ATYM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON: ATYM) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2022 – Atalaya Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.00) price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Atalaya Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 460 ($5.75) to GBX 490 ($6.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Atalaya Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 480 ($6.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Atalaya Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 460 ($5.75) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Atalaya Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.12) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Atalaya Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 460 ($5.75) price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Atalaya Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.00) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Atalaya Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.00) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Atalaya Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 460 ($5.75) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Atalaya Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.00) price target on the stock.

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 377.50 ($4.72) on Tuesday. Atalaya Mining Plc has a one year low of GBX 265 ($3.31) and a one year high of GBX 450 ($5.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 396.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 406.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £527.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.77.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

