Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2022 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $120.00.

4/27/2022 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $60.00.

4/27/2022 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $75.00.

4/26/2022 – Goosehead Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

3/14/2022 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 369.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

