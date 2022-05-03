Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $290.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $273.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.46.

Saia stock opened at $208.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Saia has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.53.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Saia by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,246 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Saia by 52.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 353,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,838,000 after acquiring an additional 117,431 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

