Wells Fargo & Company Raises Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $155.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MHK. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of MHK opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average of $157.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

