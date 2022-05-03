Welltower (WELL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Welltower has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.790-$0.840 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.79 to $0.84 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of WELL opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,530,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,284,000 after purchasing an additional 113,183 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 757,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 406.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
