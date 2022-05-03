Welltower (WELL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Welltower has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.790-$0.840 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.79 to $0.84 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,530,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,284,000 after purchasing an additional 113,183 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 757,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 406.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.