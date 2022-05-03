Welltower (WELL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Welltower has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.790-$0.840 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.79 to $0.84 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of WELL stock opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 406.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
