West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$146.00 at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$126.00 to C$146.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s current price.
WFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$190.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$158.60.
TSE WFG traded up C$3.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$117.54. 357,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,722. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.97. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$82.09 and a 12 month high of C$130.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.67.
About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
