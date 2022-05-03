West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$146.00 at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$126.00 to C$146.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s current price.

WFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$190.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$158.60.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

TSE WFG traded up C$3.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$117.54. 357,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,722. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.97. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$82.09 and a 12 month high of C$130.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.67.

West Fraser Timber ( TSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.46 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 14.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.