Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.78.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of WDC opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

