Western Midstream Partners (WES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WES stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 422,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

