Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673 over the last ninety days. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 402.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 535.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000.

WLK opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average of $106.92.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

