Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Announces Earnings Results

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE WLK traded up $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.78. 8,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,911. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $135.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $748,711.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 in the last 90 days. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,281,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the period.

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

