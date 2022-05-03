Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
WHG stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $27.01.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.17%.
About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwood Holdings Group (WHG)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.