Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

WHG stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

