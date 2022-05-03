WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.99) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($27.23) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.73) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($21.75) to GBX 1,737 ($21.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WH Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,051 ($25.62).

LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,436 ($17.94) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,475.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,522.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -23.03. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,923.50 ($24.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Marion Sears purchased 500 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($17.84) per share, with a total value of £7,140 ($8,919.43).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

