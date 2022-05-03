Whole Earth Brands (FREE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 50.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 47.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

