Whole Earth Brands (FREE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 34,966 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands (Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.