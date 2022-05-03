WideOpenWest (WOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect WideOpenWest to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. WideOpenWest has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WideOpenWest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WOW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,188. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOW. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

