WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in April

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of WildBrain stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. WildBrain has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

