William Blair Lowers A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Market Perform

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $59.32 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

