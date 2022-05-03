William Blair Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to Market Perform

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

CHGG opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chegg has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 501.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

