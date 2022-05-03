William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 49,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 330,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $185.39 million and a PE ratio of 45.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

