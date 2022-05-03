Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.40 on Monday. Williams Companies has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $36.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.