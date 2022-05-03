Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 615.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,117 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,305,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,034,000 after purchasing an additional 92,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.