Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 615.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,117 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,305,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,034,000 after purchasing an additional 92,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.
Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams Companies (WMB)
