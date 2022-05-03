WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSC. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

WSC stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 36.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $1,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

