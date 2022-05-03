WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSC. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of WSC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

