Winc, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 10th (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV)

Winc’s (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 10th. Winc had issued 1,692,308 shares in its IPO on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $22,000,004 based on an initial share price of $13.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
WBEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV opened at 2.88 on Tuesday. Winc has a 12-month low of 2.58 and a 12-month high of 14.20.
About Winc (Get Rating)
Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.
