Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Short Interest Update

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Winnebago Industries stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,686. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $85.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

