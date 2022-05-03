Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Wintrust Financial stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $29.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.
About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
