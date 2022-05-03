Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wintrust Financial stock. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Get Rating ) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

