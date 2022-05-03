Wintrust Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:WTFCP)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

NASDAQ WTFCP opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

