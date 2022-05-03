Wintrust Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:WTFCP)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.
NASDAQ WTFCP opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $29.19.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFCP)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.