Wizz Air (WZZZY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS: WZZZY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,100 ($76.20) to GBX 5,400 ($67.46).

4/20/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 4,050 ($50.59) to GBX 3,660 ($45.72).

4/20/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,400 ($54.97) to GBX 3,500 ($43.72).

4/19/2022 – Wizz Air was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

4/19/2022 – Wizz Air was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/29/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,900 ($61.21) to GBX 2,800 ($34.98).

3/24/2022 – Wizz Air was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

WZZZY remained flat at $$9.44 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.