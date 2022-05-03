Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,300 ($53.72) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.23) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 5,450 ($68.08) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($61.21) to GBX 2,800 ($34.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.72) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,667.31 ($45.81).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,302 ($41.25) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,250 ($28.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,478 ($68.43). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,921.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,891.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a PE ratio of -6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

