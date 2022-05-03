Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI) Insider Sells £639,189.42 in Stock

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating) insider Henry Turcan sold 10,653,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £639,189.42 ($798,487.72).

Woodbois stock traded up GBX 0.74 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6.80 ($0.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,994,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,562. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.28 million and a PE ratio of -60.60. Woodbois Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.80 ($0.10). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.07) target price on shares of Woodbois in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Africa. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; and veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries.

