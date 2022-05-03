Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Woodward updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.60 EPS.

WWD opened at $109.70 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Woodward by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Woodward by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

