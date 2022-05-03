Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WWD. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.63.

WWD stock opened at $109.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Woodward by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Woodward by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Woodward by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

